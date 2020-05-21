The director of Incorporation and Collection of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, reported that at the court yesterday, two thousand 685 applications have been approved for domestic workers and independent members of the institution to access a Solidarity Credit to the Word, of which one thousand 655 correspond to the first group and one thousand 30 to the second sector. Read IMSS: register bank account for temporary disability online

During the press conference on the credit report held at the National Palace, he indicated that as of April 30 the number of household workers registered with Social Security is 22,300, while there are 23,717 independent workers affiliated with the IMSS.

The director of Incorporation and Collection of the IMSS explained that the states with the highest number of requests have been registered are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Sinaloa and Veracruz.

Apply for support for domestic workers and freelancers

The program will run until June 15, so you still have time to apply for the credit.

The age range of domestic workers who have most requested this support is from 51 to 60 years of age, followed by those over 60 years of age. Meanwhile, in self-employed workers, the age group that has registered the most to receive the credit is between 41 and 50 years of age.

Norma Gabriela López indicated that in the labor dynamics in the group of domestic workers, 19.6 percent are from the southern region of the country, however, only 7.7 percent work in their own entity, while in the region Northern Mexico works 24.6 percent of the total.

“This tells us about a migratory phenomenon in this sector that is so important in our lives and that is precisely why we are focusing on the possibility that they may receive these benefits of solidarity support,” he stressed.

What are the requirements to apply for this credit

All you need to do is be on the IMSS registry as a domestic worker. The same for those who are self-employed (independent workers), must be registered with the IMSS in this sector.

The way to access this credit is through the portal www.imss.gob.mx in the direct access of Apoyo Solidario a la Palabra, where through the CURP the system will validate if it meets the eligibility criteria.

After this, they must fill out a form that already has their name with the bank account where they want the deposit, contact email, telephone and address.

“No validation of any other type is needed to receive the support, exclusively to be in this sector, in this universe of people who are already registered with the IMSS with a cut-off on April 30 of this year,” he stressed.

On the other hand, López Castañeda commented that the employers who signed up to the Solidarity Credit to the Word and have not received the deposit, will be sent an email to explain the reason and the steps to follow to make the corresponding adjustments and receive their deposit. .

The Director of Incorporation and Collection made the telephone guidance line available through 800 623 2323, option 2, to answer any questions from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 20:00, as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 08: 00 to 14:00 hours, in addition to the email support.solidarity@imss.gob.mx to answer questions.

