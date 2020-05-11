According to a statement, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that it would be using a novel treatment, already used in other countries, for people with coronavirus. Read far UV Lamps, future weapon against viruses in public places?

According to the document, the IMSS is the first institution in the country certified to use convalescent plasma, an alternative to treatment to beneficiaries with COVID-19 that are in serious condition, and that seeks to decrease mortality and the development of complications in these patients.

This is a protocol called “Efficacy and safety of plasma from convalescent donors by COVID-19 in patients with syndrome of severe acute respiratory infection by the SARS-COV-2 virus”.

Its registration took place on April 5 of this year and authorization was given ten days later by the IMSS Research Ethics, Research and Biosafety committees.

For April 22, the Federal Commission for the Protection of Health Risks (COFEPRIS) issued the opinion authorizing Social Security the clinical use of plasma from convalescent patients.

How this treatment works

In this regard, Dr. Jaime David Macedo Reynada, attached to the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Bank of the Central Blood Bank of the National Medical Center (CMN) La Raza, explained that this protocol aims to collect plasma from patients who have recovered from SARS- CoV-2, because this blood component contains a significant load of antibodies.

That plasma would be applied in patients with severe conditions, so that the antibodies help overcome the disease.

He explained that there is access to the national database of patients with a diagnosis confirmed by the PCR test, in order to contact potential donors; The protocol is explained to them and if they agree to make the plasma donation, a sample is taken to determine that the infection was found negative.

At the moment, plasma has been applied to seven patients with COVID-19 and the impact of this treatment in each of them is evaluated.

Where are they supplying it

In this first phase of the protocol, four of the 12 Central Blood Banks that the IMSS has in the country have been considered: Monterrey, Guadalajara, and the National Medical Centers of La Raza and Siglo XXI.

These are the largest IMSS in the country, they will be in charge of obtaining the plasma and the recipients or beneficiaries will be from the units of the sites of influence to these Blood Banks, and some others that are adhere to the protocol, said doctor Jaime David Macedo Reynada.

“We can extract convalescent plasma from any patient who is registered on the platform of the Online Notification System for Epidemiological Surveillance of Influenza, who meets the eligibility criteria and who accepts to be a donor, whether or not they are entitled, always with respect absolute to your privacy and confidentiality, he adds.

“Because the authorization of COFEPRIS indicates that the component must be traced, record the data of the person who received the plasma and the result in their laboratory variables, vital signs, clinical and radiographic variables, at this time the plasma It can only be administered to patients who are treated by Social Security, “he stressed.

They’re safe?

For his part, Dr. Oscar Zamudio Chávez, head of the laboratory of the Central Blood Bank of CMN La Raza, indicated that the safety of patients recovered from COVID-19 is guaranteed during the plasma collection process and also that this component blood is safe for the beneficiaries who will receive it.

According to Zamudio Chávez, in order to comply with the Official Mexican STANDARD NOM-253-SSA1-2012 for the disposal of human blood and its components for therapeutic purposes, the blood of donors is subjected to the analysis of various infectious agents such as hepatitis viruses. B, hepatitis C, HIV type I and II, Trypanosoma cruzi that is for Chagas disease and the identification of Treponema palidum for syphilis.

“These convalescent plasmas have to undergo this analysis, since for every donor it must be identified if there is any infection. After the determination is made by the serology area, we have another automated system that continues with the analysis of these plasmas from patients who recover from COVID-19, ”he explained.

He added that the results of the various analyzes are delivered to the Hematopoietic Stem Cells area for storage and thus be able to count on the determinations of these antibodies and that the plasma is used for patients who require it and who are cared for in Social Security hospitals. .

From doctor to donor

Dr. Emmanuel Avendaño Castañeda, who works in the Hematology area of ​​the General Hospital of Zone No.1 of the IMSS, in La Paz, Baja California Sur, recovered from COVID-19 and is one of the first convalescent plasma donors.

27 days after the onset of symptoms and after passing the period of home isolation, he decided to accept the invitation to participate in the protocol to donate plasma in favor of other Social Security patients who are currently hospitalized for the disease.

“In the face of a pandemic that is progressing rapidly and that has fatal complications in patients, treatment alternatives such as convalescent plasma emerge, which in some studies has been shown to be effective .; Given this I have decided to enter the protocol, that this may be an opportunity for a seriously ill patient, it is worth every effort. ”

Invite to donate

Avendaño Castañeda made the invitation to raise awareness about the needs of blood, platelets and in this specific situation of plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19.

If you were cured of the COVID-19 infection and want to donate plasma, go to:

Central Blood Bank CMN La Raza. Av. Jacarandas S / N, Colonia La Raza, C.P. 02990. Mexico City.

Central Blood Bank CMN Siglo XXI. Av. Cuauhtémoc 330, Colonia Doctores. C.P. 06720 Mexico City.

Central Blood Bank CMN Occidente. Av. Belisario Domínguez 1000, Colonia Independencia, C.P 44340. Guadalajara, Jalisco.

UMAE Blood Bank Hospital de Cardiología 34. Av. Abraham Lincoln S / N, Colonia Valle Verde, C.P 64730, Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Or send an email to: ana.lopezm@imss.gob.mx

