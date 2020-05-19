Since the program started Solidarity Credit to the Word, For domestic workers and independent workers affiliated with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), supports have been approved for 2,143 people have registered to access the support.

According to the IMSS, in order to have more people with access to credit, different mechanisms have been sought to make it easier to open bank accounts.

During the press conference on the evolution of solidarity loans, the general director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, explained that it has been detected that many people do not complete their registration due to the lack of banking CLABE.

Read How to return to the workplace?

Read IMSS: 3 axes of the Economic Reactivation Plan after COVID-19

“They do not have one for these exclusion mechanisms that they were in for a long time, an exclusion that also reached the financial sector,” he emphasized.

In this sense, he said that the IMSS has explored various solutions so that domestic workers and independent workers registered with the IMSS have easier access to solidarity credit for 25 thousand pesos.

Open a bank account for free, without having a minimum balance and without commissions

By participating as a guest at this conference, the executive director of Banorte Digital Banking, Miguel Valero Cañas, explained that this institution has the mobile application called PePer, in which interested people can open the bank account to complete their registration in the solidarity credit program and receive financial support without having to go to a bank branch.

Valero Cañas indicated that the application does not ask for minimum balances, it is free and opens without commissions. In addition, it allows you to send and receive money transfers between cell phone contacts, transfer up to 7 thousand pesos a day to any other account, or withdraw up to 5 thousand pesos at ATMs, without having to use a card.

To enter the banorte app: https://www.banorte.com/cms/banorte/peper/index.html#!/contratacion-y-activacion

How to apply for the IMSS Credit for home and independent workers

The main requirement is that the domestic worker, as well as independent workers, are registered with this activity in the IMSS, and their rights are in force.

To request the credit for 25 thousand pesos, you must enter www.imss.gob.mx, verify its validity with the CURP, fill out the registration with your name, telephone, email and bank account.

Through the IMSS page, it will be indicated if the person is subject to the solidarity credit and will be informed about its terms and the amortization table, which, like the entrepreneurs, is defined by a recovery rate of 6 per annual cent, coinciding with the equilibrium interbank interest rate.

It should be noted that the agreement adds that the monthly reimbursement to be covered by domestic and independent workers, will be 823.70 pesos from the fourth month, which was delivered to them.

For the granting of these credits, there is a universe of 22,300 domestic workers and 23,717 independent workers.

Zoe Robledo indicated that the IMSS telephone guidance line is 800 623 2323, option 2, to answer any questions from Monday to Friday from 08:00 to 20:00, as well as Saturdays and Sundays from 08:00 to 14:00: 00 hours.

.