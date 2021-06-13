IMSS responded to the pandemic with the conversion of almost 20 thousand beds

MEXICO CITY

To face the health emergency due to covid-19, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) promoted strategies that allowed it to go from 463 beds for patients with this disease in February 2020, to 19,999 in the most critical stage, as well as expanding and opening hospital units in advance, indicated the director of Medical Benefits, Dr. Célida Duque Molina.

He recalled that the hospital reconversion in the Institute occurred progressively: in April 2020 in Mexico there were 1,926 confirmed cases, for which there were already 5,228 beds distributed in 110 hospitals.

He added that on December 31, there were 16,659 beds assigned to attend the contingency, and by February 13 of this year the maximum capacity of 19,999 beds was reached in 232 hospitals to provide care to beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries that required hospitalization for a serious illness due to covid-19.

As of June 11, the IMSS has 6,272 beds, an occupancy of 26 percent, he said.

With these actions, the presidential instruction to implement strategies and guarantee that there were always hospital beds for patients with the disease was fulfilled, said Dr. Duque Molina.

The director of Medical Benefits of the IMSS explained that with the early opening it was possible to have the General Zone Hospitals (HGZ) No. 1 in Tapachula, Chiapas, with 40 beds; No. 33 in Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, with 60 beds; No. 252 of Atlacomulco, State of Mexico, with 95 beds.

Célida Duque indicated that CEMEX’s support for the construction of temporary hospitals in a few days gave the IMSS 735 additional beds; This infrastructure will be part of the Institute’s patrimony after the contingency.

He added that for the expansion in non-hospital units, coordination with the Teletón Foundation was key to equipping beds in the Children’s Rehabilitation Centers of Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl in the State of Mexico, Iztapalapa in Mexico City and in La Paz, Baja California Sur. with 30 beds each.

He explained that on May 13 of last year the temporary unit of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome came into operation with 218 beds and reached 340 in December; indicated that this unit will completely close its operations on July 15.

Dr. Célida Duque stressed that during the health emergency, priority medical care was continued and for this framework agreements were made in order to guarantee gynecological-obstetric services, surgeries and emergencies in patients who could not be hospitalized within the COVID care units .

He indicated that preventive care was preserved in the Family Medicine Units in accordance with the epidemiological traffic light, “today we are working with the recovery of services with this close surveillance and with this strengthening of care in the Respiratory Care Modules. We can consider that we always have the installed capacity to guarantee a bed for the hospitalization of patients and with a ventilator also to manage them ”.

He said that another of the actions that is still in force is the early detection of covid-19 through the Respiratory Care Modules of Social Security (MARSS). Currently the Institute has 3 thousand 486 of these modules in First Level of care, of which 459 provide service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

He indicated that the Institute monitors the behavior of the pandemic and has the installed capacity to guarantee care for people with this disease who require it.

He explained that as of June there is a decrease in infections and hospital occupancy is 26 percent, which has allowed to promote the recovery of ordinary medical services.

jcs