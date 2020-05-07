The vacation centers involved will be those located in Oaxtepec, Atlixco-Metepec and La Trinidad, which have 525 rooms and 1,238 beds.

Zoé Robledo, head of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), reported that three of its vacation centers will become hostels for patients with coronavirus who present mild symptoms and thus avoid the spread of infections between family members.

The federal official, who attended a meeting in the National Palace with various health authorities, acknowledged that “people are coming to hospitals too late.”

He indicated that this reconversion is part of an early care strategy to prevent medical care for patients with coronavirus from being provided late.

The vacation centers involved will be those located in Oaxtepec, Atlixco-Metepec and La Trinidad, which have 525 rooms and 1,238 beds.

Robledo explained that the efforts of the IMSS are focused on solving the fact that patients suspected of having the infection go to hospitals too late and have to be immediately admitted to intensive care.

This has been a factor in making available beds to treat severe cases of coronavirus begin to be scarce in various parts of the capital and the country.

“It is not so much a reconversion, it is the same as the models we are looking for (…) they are patients without comorbidities, but because of their condition, including housing, it is better that they stay here because perhaps at home there is someone who has some comorbidity, an older adult with diabetes or hypertension and then they are the ones with the mildest symptoms“He explained.

“It is an early care strategy and that is what we are doing, what is happening to the entire health sector, and well we are observing it, trying to solve it, it is that people are arriving to hospitals too late, because they feel very bad, very bad and then he goes directly to intensive care. “

The general director of the IMSS explained that the greater the control over the symptoms, the easier it is to attend to patients who develop some type of severity derived from coronavirus infection. (Ntx)