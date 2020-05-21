In order to reduce the possibility of contagion by coronavirus while carrying out procedures in bank branches, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) suspended the mandatory in-person procedure in family medicine units for the registration or modification of CLABE accounts of insured persons who receive or they will receive payment for temporary incapacity for work. Read IMSS: How to process your maternity disability online

With this, it is intended to make all the payments of special permits and subsidies by depositing in a bank account.

Social Security makes this service of crediting a bank account available to the insured remotely, insured persons who receive a disability must register an 18-digit interbank CLABE account in their name.

If the insured has a valid Electronic Signature (previously known as FAITHFUL), he must follow these steps:

• Enter the address https://serviciosdigitales.imss.gob.mx/portal-web/portal

• Click on “Create an account”.

• Register CURP, and later RFC and e.firma (FIEL).

• Enter the CLABE Account Registration service.

• You will receive the registration acknowledgment in your email.

In the mail, you must request the registration of the interbank CLABE account with 18 positions registered in the name of the insured, with current status and attach the following scanned documentation:

1) Official identification valid on both sides: IFE or INE, or valid passport.

2) Bank statement in your name containing the CLABE account, not older than three months.

3) Signed CLABE account registration request; This format can be downloaded at the link: http://www.imss.gob.mx/tramites/imss01036a

All CLABE accounts are subject to a validation and verification process, the Social Security staff will register the insured and the result will be notified to the insured by email.

What if you don’t have e.signature?

If you do not have an e.signature, you must send an email to the IMSS Representation Office according to your insurance entity, entering the link http://www.imss.gob.mx/tramites/imss01036a in the section “Consultation the information, clicking on the + sign ”and the option“ Where can I carry out this procedure? ”.

