Today, May 12, the Government of Mexico issued a press release announcing that an employee of the Presidential Citizen Attention office, died of the pandemic virus. According to the federal government, the employee was approximately 40 years old and was not actively working within the facilities.

The 40-year-old employee presented symptoms of the disease last weekend and was admitted to a hospital. According to Reforma, the employee has not worked on the office premises since Phase 3 of the pandemic was declared in Mexico.

According to the statement of the Government of mexico, the staff of the Citizen Attention office is working from home, complying with the respective instructions of the Secretary of Health. In addition, it was also clarified that the health authorities were conducting tests for the virus on staff, including the head of the office; Leticia Ramírez Amaya, to rule out health problems caused by infections.

Head of nursing at the IMSS tests positive

On the other hand, the Head of Nursing at the IMSS; Fabiana Zepeda Arias released the news that she had tested positive for the pandemic virus. Through her Twitter account, the IMSS Head of Nursing spoke about her medical situation and that she is in isolation, following medical recommendations.

“I am in isolation, since I tested positive for COVID-19. I am blessed by my family, friends and colleagues who write to me to monitor me. I live what my companions @ s around the world. Solidarity hug on our Nursing Day, even if it is virtual and at a healthy distance ”.

Those were the words that the Head of Nursing wrote, in addition to recommending the material prepared by the Ministry of Health and the IMSS about home care and health care data for people in the same situation as her.

Further, the Head of Nursing He also made his grief and sorrow known at a press conference calling for the attacks on medical personnel in the country to stop. Without a doubt, one of the women and figures who has demonstrated the great work and effort that doctors and nurses do in Mexico and in the world.

I am in isolation, since I tested positive for COVID19. I am blessed by my family, friends and colleagues who write to me to monitor me. I live what my companions live around the world. Solidarity hug in our #NursingDay , even if it is virtual and at a healthy distance – Chief Fabiana (@jefafabiana)

May 13, 2020

