IMSS nurse sings to encourage patients with the virus. | Special

IMSS nurse sings to encourage patients with the virus and it becomes a trend in networks, because between the desire for the situation to improve and the love with which he does his work even exposing his life, they give us great show of love for humanity.

As the pandemic progresses and countries like Mexico reach the highest peaks of contagion from coronavirus, the true heroes of history have come to the surface, all those health service providers, food providers, who have not stopped to keep the rest of the population safe.

Doctors and nurses are some of the most recognized, which is why this history of the singing nurse has moved the whole world, showing that love and kindness can always be found in the worst situations, even in a pandemic.

Just a few days away from celebrating nurses internationally, the video of the IMSS nurse It has gone viral on social networks, an effort that becomes even more valuable with the complaints that exist about the lack of supplies to protect themselves and provide care to seriously ill patients who have been infected by COVID-19.

The nurse who sings to give peace to those who have the virus

It is dand Laura Estela García Méndez, IMSS nurse in the state of Jalisco, who has captivated the networks with a melodious voice, while armed with a hat, mask, glove and suit, cares for a patient with Covid-19 en is one of the institution’s clinics.

The video He has added more than 17 thousand comments and has softened the world, but he has also shown how difficult it is for seriously ill patients to remain optimistic with such a difficult disease and away from their loved ones, which is why the message of abide by sanitary measures to control the presence of covid-19.

.