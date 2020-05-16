One of the aspects that most worries us while we are in the coronavirus health emergency is that we are going to get infected when we buy groceries, be it in the supermarket, in the market or in a street market. To prevent this, the Mexican Social Security Institute gives some recommendations that will help you. Read IMSS: treatment you are applying to COVID-19 patients

These prevention measures include actions before, during and after making purchases. According to Dr. Carlos Benito Armenta Hernández, Head of the IMSS Area, the first thing to do is make trips only when it comes to essential activities, including food shopping.

Before going shopping

The IMSS specialist suggested that a list of items to be purchased should be prepared before leaving.

To make the search more efficient, the name of the article, the quantity or size, the brand and in some cases the flavor or even the areas or corridors where they are located within the establishments should be considered, in order to facilitate the tour and decrease time.

It is essential to take into account the amount of money that will be needed to avoid affecting the budget. In addition you can also consider ordering at home.

Preferably, only one person should attend, selected from among family members or social network, and if possible not include for this activity people with chronic diseases such as diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, cancer, elderly or pregnant people. , and avoid being accompanied by girls or boys.

The best time to go shopping should be established. In this sense, he said that there are schedules where more people go, so he recommended identifying, according to the characteristics of each place, the best time or attending when opening the establishment, since in addition to finding more assortment of items, it will be avoided conglomerates of people.

Preventive measures must be followed on the way from home to the place where purchases are made, which begin with the correct washing of hands before leaving, the use of face masks and avoiding greeting or saying goodbye to kiss or hand. Recommended to bring cloth or reusable bags, disposable towels, and 70 percent alcohol-based gel.

In the case of going in your own vehicle, whether it is a car, motorcycle or bicycle, the places of greatest contact must be disinfected, such as handles, steering wheel, handlebar, gear lever, handbrake, radio and seats, mainly. He suggested looking for an ideal place to park where the vehicle does not have contact with more people.

Another option is to use public transport, get in order, keep a healthy distance, use a disposable tissue to open doors or hold on, and if not, use the non-dominant hand.

Eating or drinking should be avoided during the journey, and if it is necessary to cough or sneeze, the label technique should be used, which consists of doing it in the internal corner of the elbow or using a disposable handkerchief, without removing the mouthpiece.

Also, avoid touching your face, mainly eyes, nose and mouth, and when you get off the transport, disinfect your hands with alcohol-based gel.



During shopping

The specialist stressed that in some establishments they use “trolleys” or “baskets” that are sanitized by the personnel of the store, but if this is not the case, they must use the disposable towels to clean the handlebars or the corresponding handles and then disinfect the hands with alcohol-based gel.

In case of attending tianguis or markets, he recommended directly depositing the items in the cloth or reusable bags.

Do not touch the products that will not be purchased, as well as the conveyor belt of the boxes of the establishments that have it, always keeping as far as possible the healthy distance of 1.5 meters between person and person.

It is preferable to buy food and products that last longer, since as far as possible, the number of visits to stores should be reduced as much as possible.

It is better to avoid paying in cash or, where appropriate, disinfect your hands with alcohol-based gel every time they touch surfaces or objects, including coins and bills.

























Upon returning home



Doctor Carlos Benito Armenta commented that when returning home, a space should be considered to empty the contents of the bags and proceed to disinfect them.

Fruits and vegetables will be washed with soap and water in the same way as in any other circumstance, while packaged foods should be cleaned using a damp cloth and any disinfecting solution.

When it is possible to discard the plastic or cardboard packaging of some products, it is suggested to do so immediately and place the food in the chosen container. At the end, hand hygiene and removal of the mouthpiece must be performed with the correct technique.

Do not forget the importance of washing the used bags with soap and water if they are made of cloth, or disinfecting them if they are made of another material.