One of the essential requirements for a worker to obtain their pension by the IMSS, is that you have the listed weeks that are required when the time comes for your retirement from working life. However, sometimes they worked in companies that did not comply with registering them, or did not cover the necessary payments, were dropped early, or simply did not register them with the salary they were actually paid. Read Do you have an IMSS pension loan? There are good news

Therefore, it is very important that from now on, whether you are young or mature, you know how many weeks of contributions you have since you were first registered at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) until now.

And even more so if you are about to retire, because if there is an error in the IMSS registry, you can correct it. In order for you to have a document with this registration, you have to request a Certificate of Quoted Weeks, and here we will tell you how to obtain it without leaving home, from any device.

WHAT IS THE CONSTANCE OF WEEKS QUOTED IN THE IMSS?

It is an informative document where all the additions and deletions to the IMSS are found, which have been carried out by the companies for which you have worked. If you are currently working, it will also appear. Include data such as the starting and ending salary you received; from what date to what date were you working and of course, the total number of weeks you have quoted.

What are the only requirements to generate this document:

To obtain this proof, you should only have the following on hand:

Social Security or NSS number

Curp key

E-mail (it must be active in order for the certificate to be sent to you in PDF, although when doing the procedure a duplicate is generated that you can open at that time).

Electronic device (computer, cell phone, tablet).

Steps to follow to obtain proof

First you have to enter https://serviciosdigitales.imss.gob.mx/semanascotizadas-web/usuarios/IngresoAsegurado

Once there, you have to fill out the form that asks you to enter Curp, NSS and the email where you will receive the information.

It will also ask you to type the characters (letters and numbers) that will come in a box, as verification.

Once you fill out the form, you will click CONTINUE; The site will send you a section where you are asked if you want your current record or complete history (it is recommended that you choose complete) and the PDF file will appear immediately, which you can consult and print. In addition, you will receive the notification in your email and on the same screen.

Once the information is in your hands, you can review it and, if an error appears, request a corresponding modification.

