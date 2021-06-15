IMSS holds the second day of the blood donation day

During the second day of the blood donation day carried out by the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Mexico City, 101 altruistic donors have attended.

In addition, 129 health prevention services were also provided, such as glucose measurement, blood pressure and weight measurement.

As well as, the application of vaccine against Hepatitis B and double viral (Measles-Rubella) for people up to 39 years of age and the delivery of dewormer.

In a statement, Social Security informed that the modules have nutrition specialists, who provide nutritional education through the Portfolio of Healthy Eating and Physical Activity as part of the NutrIMSS strategy.

Hepatitis C was also detected, through a test that corroborates the presence of the virus in five minutes and allows treating this condition in a timely manner, before it develops cirrhosis or liver cancer.

Social Security reiterated that the two Itinerant Modules – which until this Wednesday, will attend from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. – are located in the central offices of the IMSS in Reforma 476 and in the facilities of the Coordination of Technical Control of Inputs (COCTI), located in José Urbano Fonseca No. 6, Magdalena de las Salinas neighborhood.

