Levanting Global Services, was the company questioned by the guild of biomedical engineers and that IMSS tendered for the purchase of fans, company that was assigned a contract to acquire 2,500 fans in response to the crisis generated in the health sector by the coronavirus pandemic

This investment was 93 million 641 thousand dollars, fact that by itself was already disturbing in the sector, since the union of biomedical engineers did not recognize Levanting Global Services as part of the competition, since they had never seen it form part of other tenders for which brand release is required , model of the products that are being bought and from whom they are being bought. This, as part of the reports that must be registered in Compranet, as Lorena Garza Allende, president of the College of Biomedical Engineers, assured at the time.

However, an investigation of the Public Function Secretary (SFP), showed how the owner of Levanting Global Servicios, Baldemar Pérez Ríos, wove 20 years ago a network of companies that simulated competition and, in addition, he bribed officials. This network was made up of 30 shell companies through which it made millionaire contracts with Mexican oil (PEMEX).

Research Mexicans against Corruption and Impunity He gave an account of the series of companies that were related in some way to Baldemar Pérez Ríos, who is a specific provider of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS). The same investigation by MCCI shows the search that the SFP made between 2000 and 2010 due to a series of irregularities that were reinforced by testimonies from collaborators close to Baldemar Pérez Ríos, which served to show irregularities and practices that he had bribes from companies and entrepreneurs, in addition to inflated prices and tax evasion through the transfer of certain of their products at the border.

The SFP investigation also found that several of the companies competed with each other to inflate some of the prices, as well as irregularities in which PEMEX officials who incurred in approving services were involved even if they did not comply with what was agreed and stipulated in the contracts.

In an interview for the non-governmental organization, Mexicanos Contra la Corrupción y la Impunidad (MCCI), Garza Allende questioned the purchase of fans by the IMSS from a company that is not dedicated to selling this type of equipment. Even within the same union, also consulted by the aforementioned NGO, they pointed out that even in the midst of the pandemic the sum of $ 44,500 for a fan (price that was paid in March 2020 by those teams) seems like a price that exceeds limits.

The modus operandi of the new IMSS contractor was detailed in part by former collaborators his; in turn, it has appeared in different official documents with the initial of his name deferred, either as “Bucket” or with “ValdemarThese pointed out that Pérez even went so far as to break down the imported equipment in order to pay less taxes. Such statements, added to the official records, have been listed together with the forgery of documents and non-compliance of the terms of contracts that the owner of Levanting Global Servicios had with a PEMEX subsidiary.

It was in 2007 that the Internal control organ (OIC) of PEMEX Coatzacoalcos detected a number of companies that related to each other through partners and legal representatives that helped Baldemar get millionaire contracts. Said investigations resulted in the disqualification in 2010 of the Centex company, although this did not result in penalties for its shareholders, even when it was disqualified for falsifying information to achieve the signing of a contract.

Ten years laterIn other words, this year, despite the fact that the US Federal Court sanctioned Baldemar Pérez Ríos for acting as a supplanter in a fraud by a shell company that deceived investors from that nation, The administration under the command of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) awarded Levanting Global Services the contract for $ 93 million for the purchase of fans that are required to attend the emergency by COVID-19. This, according to the MCCI reports.

Likewise, Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity reports that to date, Baldemar Pérez companies continue to operate, in addition to not having been liquidated, unsubscribed or transferred as denoted by the Public Registry and some status of Estate. Even the lack of evidence of public contracts awarded in recent years is reported, this according to the data and information that it shows Compranet platform.