The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) implemented specific measures to support workers to reduce their mobility and prevent risks of contagion during the health emergency: Temporary disability, also called COVID permissionas well as the maternity leave.

In this sense, the director of Incorporation and Collection, Norma Gabriela López Castañeda, indicated that in both cases they were enabled electronic platforms to make said online procedures.

Regarding temporary disability, he explained that to avoid transferring to the Family Medicine Unit, the procedure is carried out on the Institute’s website www.imss.gob.mx, in the section “The healthy distance brings us closer“, in the section “COVID-19 permit“, Or through the app IMSS Digital, selecting the COVID Permission questionnaire.

The director of Incorporation and Collection detailed that in both cases questionnaires are completed that allow identify the level of risk presented by the worker: if he is part of a vulnerable group or has a certain level of severity, he is referred to a contact center and, if applicable, he is referred to a medical care unit.

If it is considered that the worker does not have a risk profile, for example, by have mild symptoms, and it is estimated that he can stay at home with certain care and monitoring, his COVID Permit is processed, he said.

He said that this disability is issued remotely and the payment of the subsidy is made through a deposit to bank account informed by the worker.

Regarding maternity incapacity, Norma Gabriela López Castañeda stated that the intention is to protect women who are between 34 and 40 weeks of gestation.

In this way, transfers are avoided, both to those who have taken their medical control in the Social Security, like those that have done it with a private doctor.

He explained that to carry out this procedure it can be accessed through the IMSS Digital app, via the Health icon, in the link Maternity leave. Likewise, a form is filled in with the worker’s information, the required documentation is attached and, if appropriate, payment is received in the bank account.

He called on the workers to be stewards in your health care, to detect in a timely manner the changes or alterations that they present and avoid going to their work centers to prevent infections. In this sense, he recommended consulting the free COVID courses on the site https://climss.imss.gob.mx

On the other hand, López Castañeda reported that as of June 11 they have been approved 10 thousand 197 requests for solidarity support to the word, of which 3,172 are for domestic workers and 7,225 for independent workers with Social Security affiliation.

He recalled that Monday, June 15 is the last day to make the request on the IMSS portal; As of that date, the process of transferring the resources of all the approved applications will continue, until the last deposit is concluded.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital