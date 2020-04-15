His death was registered this Tuesday at the IMSS Clinic 16 in Torreón where he remained hospitalized for four days, confirmed the head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction.

A doctor from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) died of Covid-19 coronavirus this Tuesday in Coahuila, after being infected in the outbreak that arose in the central region of the state.

Representatives of the Secretariat of Health of Coahuila, in the Laguna, indicated that the IMSS doctor was sent to check hospitals from the central area of ​​the state where Coronavirus cases have arisen.

His death was registered this Tuesday in the IMSS Clinic 16 in Torreón, where he remained hospitalized for four days, confirmed the head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction, César del Bosque.

This patient was 55 years old and had comorbidity; his death is the fifth of medical personnel in the state.

To date, there are 15 deaths from Covid-19 out of a total of 203 cases detected in Coahuila. (Ntx)