Notimex.- Three of the first people infected by Covid-19 at the beginning of the epidemic in the country and who remained in home isolation, were discharged from the Family Medicine Unit (UMF) No. 03 in the northern area of ​​Mexico City.

The three people remained under surveillance by telephone by the health personnel of the medical unit in case their hospitalization was necessary, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) said in a statement.

One of these people is Roberto, who started with the symptoms one weekend in April and without knowing that he was infected with COVID-19, on Monday he went to work. Already with a headache, a cut body, a dry throat, fever and high blood pressure, he came to the Hospital of Infectology Dr. Daniel Méndez Hernández.

There he remained hospitalized for three days; however, medical follow-up was at FMU No. 03 where he was sent to home isolation for 10 days.

In the case of Raúl, one of the first patients registered in Mexico City, His symptoms began on March 8 with discomfort in the body, fever and headache.. “In that place they isolated me, did the test and explained what the disease was about,” he said.

For her part, Nancy was infected during the start of the pandemic when it was not known who carried the disease or not. It started with headache, malaise, body discomfort, runny nose, and sore throat.

Once confirmed, she was sent to her home where she was to remain in isolation. He is currently in good health and has already returned to work.

When people go to said health unit, explained the Institution, they are put into a questionnaire and already in the Respiratory Triage module they are given care with a specialist.

