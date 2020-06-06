Notimex.- Of the million companies affiliated with the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), as of June 1, when the new normal stage began, an average of 15 thousand companies will be inspected randomly, especially those that are essential, they have not stopped working and where a high number of COVID-19 infections have been detected.

At a press conference in the National Palace, the director of economic benefits of the IMSS, Mauricio Hernández, explained that, in a first stage on May 19 to 31, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS) carried out 500 inspections nationwide to verify if health protocols for work activities are followed and some irregularities have been found.

It highlights that as part of epidemiological surveillance it was detected that the greatest number of disabilities was registered especially in the companies with essential activities and that due to the way they work they did not stop activities.

And he cited several examples, to a university that by having its entire population at home only generated four disabilities due to respiratory diseases, instead – it compared – to an essential food company, which since the COVID-19 epidemic has produced a high number of disabilities, so “you must work more vigorously on your security protocols.”

A case that caught the eye It is a company in the pharmaceutical industry that had not had any contagion and then with a couple of cases, the following week it has an epidemic of 160 workers. The worst case was a manufacturing industry in a northern state that due to not having the protection mechanisms inside the company such as healthy distances, mouth covers, separations, among others, generated an epidemic.

For this reason, he added, as of May 29 the guidelines on occupational safety and health were presented, jointly carried out by the secretariats of Health, Labor, Economy and the IMSS, which are mandatory for all new companies essential and nonessential.

Further, IMSS works with essential and non-essential companies in three aspects: in epidemiological surveillance and compliance, which shows how industries comply with the guidelines; It seeks to minimize the chains of infection in this return to work, in addition to strengthening medical coverage, which is why 15 hospitals are being built.

The IMSS explained, Mauricio Hernández, that he normally issues disabilities to workers in the winter season, and that in the first weeks of this year four thousand respiratory diseases were registered; however, starting in the last two months, these disabilities were triggered by COVID-19.