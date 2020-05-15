Mexico City (Nallely Hernández) – For the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), the solidarity credits that it grants have their importance in the relief that they generate to the companies and not in the number of registered applications.

Zoé Robledo, director general of the agency, explained that a few hours after the end of the application period, 157 thousand 279 requests have been registered from a total of 645 thousand 102 potential employers who have not reduced their workforce and can request the loan.

IMSS defends solidarity loans to companies. | Photo: Reforma

“Someone was saying ‘they are rejecting the loans’, well that’s a way of looking at it, 25 thousand pesos can first be the relief for many needs, many emergencies for entrepreneurs like them who have made a fight to keep their business open,” he explained. the official.

Just yesterday, the agency registered 6 thousand 695 applicants, however in the first days it registered more than 20 thousand applications in one day.

“How much is a lot? How much is a little? It depends on the perspective we have, but most importantly, each and every one of these people has employees and these employees have relatives who depend on their livelihood,” said Robledo.

Regarding loans for domestic workers, whose goal is to place 22,300 loans, the director assured that the importance of including this pilot model is due to the dispersion of resources that they make to other states.

“There are states, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Chiapas, Oaxaca of course, that are expellers of women who are employed in housework. That means that this support will most likely be used to send it to their families, to send it to municipalities very far away, who surely have a need, “he said.

This Thursday, REFORMA published that the federal government has had difficulty placing more than 2 million credits to employers and microentrepreneurs.

It should be remembered that the solidarity credits to the word of the IMSS have the application deadline of May 15, while domestic workers may do so until June 15.

