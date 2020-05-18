The 78.6 percent of microentrepreneurs who applied for the 25 thousand peso loans from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) were left out for not meeting criteria. The director of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo, reported that until Friday, when the call closed, 900,000 microentrepreneurs asked for the support, payable in three years, at a rate of 6 percent, but only 191,981 applications were approved. Read Portability of Housing Resources What is it and what is it for?

“There were almost 900 thousand, more than 900 thousand who tried to obtain it, but that by another criterion, either they were not employers registered with Social Security or they did not meet the criterion of not having terminated workers in January, February and March, they couldn’t get the credit, “he said.

Despite everything, Robledo appreciated the “great willingness” to ask the government for help due to the economic crisis unleashed by Covid-19.

“There is a great willingness of people to seek a loan with the government, that without a doubt, and fortunately there are other initiatives that may also be susceptible to them,” he said.

At a press conference in the National Palace, the director of the IMSS also admitted that the number of credits approved -191 thousand 981- represents only 31 percent of the 645 thousand 102 that the Government hoped to grant.

The requirements were that they be micro-entrepreneurs registered with the IMSS with between 1 and 10 workers and that they had not fired any in the recent three months.

“The truth is that we are very pleased to know that in just 22 days that the platform to register was open, in which we were giving it out every day at six in the afternoon, in a very punctual way, we managed to reach that universe of people, “he said.

It is 31 percent of the total that we were trying to reach. I mean, it’s a very large number. “

Robledo explained that 191 thousand 981 credits implies that they will be able to pay 1 million 636 thousand 788 workers and that, in turn, these could benefit 2 million 708 thousand 140 relatives through the IMSS coverage.

The Solidarity Credit to the Word call was open from April 24 on the IMSS page, where applicants should only enter their name, address, email and phone.

At the press conference with the head of the Economy, Graciela Márquez, the Solidarity Credits for Domestic Workers were presented.

It is a project to benefit 22,300 people registered in a pilot plan, although it was reported that in two days 330,000 people have entered the system.

