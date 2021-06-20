IMSS continues with the recovery of ordinary medical services

75 days after the start of the recovery of ordinary services, the IMSS has 2 million 206 specialty consultations, 158 thousand surgeries, 14 million 72 thousand family medicine consultations, 2 million 477 thousand detections of diabetes and 3 million 482 thousand detections of hypertension; in addition, 740 thousand cervical-uterine cancer detections, one million 103 thousand breast cancer detections by physical examination, 77 thousand 402 mammograms. | Photo: IMSS

The implementation of a Fourth National Day is necessary in order to recover quality medical services and attend general surgeries, traumatology and orthopedics, ophthalmology, urology among others, family medicine consultations and specialty in internal medicine, ophthalmology, traumatology and orthopedics . | Photo: IMSS

With this, in addition to detecting patients with diabetes and hypertension, they will be treated comprehensively and will be assigned drugs that the IMSS has recently acquired, which increase disease control, reduce complications and hospitalizations, and improve quality of life. | Photo: IMSS



