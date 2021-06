He reported that as of Monday, June 14 and until Wednesday, June 16, the IMSS will install itinerant modules to promote blood donation among staff and the general public, which will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at two headquarters: in the central building of the IMSS in Reforma 476, ground floor, or in the facilities of the Coordination of the Technical Center of Supplies, in Río Bamba Street No. 621, Colonia Magdalena de las Salinas, in CDMX. | Photo: IMSS