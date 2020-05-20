Some of the most important risk factors that generate frustration are: fear, excessive leisure, boredom, a sense of worthlessness and the presence of conflict.

Faced with the Covid-19 health emergency and home confinement measures, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) called on the population to take actions to take care of their mental health and seek further help for poor psychological stability.

The doctor attached to the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) Psychiatric Hospital “Dr. Héctor Tovar Acosta ”, Alejandro Córdova Castañeda, expressed that the impact of the pandemic on mental health must be addressed so that no risk factors are present.

He emphasized that the most important risk factors that generate frustration are: fear, excessive leisure, boredom, a sense of uselessness and the presence of conflicts between those who live together.

“If we do not do something to protect the mental health in those who previously had no emotional disturbance, it can occurr symptoms of anxiety, restlessness, excessive worries, feeling of tachycardia, sweating, dizziness, feeling of not being oneself or not being in reality“He said.

He added that you can also experience feelings of sadness, apathy, disinterest, loss of personal care, pessimism, changes in appetite, sleep and, sometimes more serious, ideas of not wanting to be alive.

Given this, he recommended preserving and strengthening the displays of affection and love among the members of a family, or among those who share a house; not believing everything that appears in the media, especially on social networks or rumors, and avoiding physical inactivity.

In addition to having an individual activity such as reading, writing, trying to reflect on our life, strengths and weaknesses, it is beneficial during these days of confinement. (Ntx)