IMSS appoints new representatives in Sonora and Sinaloa

The Mexican Institute of Social Security reported that it endorses its commitment to gender parity, since 18 of the 35 heads of the Decentralized Administrative Operation Bodies (OOAD) in the states are headed by women.

In fact, this Wednesday, the H. Technical Council of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) approved in ordinary session the appointments of doctors Tania Clarissa Medina López and María de Lourdes Díaz Espinosa, as Representatives of the Institute in Sinaloa and Sonora, respectively .

After his taking of protest, the general director of Social Security, Zoé Robledo, wished luck to the new IMSS holders in these, who will take office as of June 30.

He added that the appointments are the product of new responsibilities assumed at the central level by the previous heads of the Representative Offices.

Luis Rafael López Ocaña, who was a representative in Sinaloa, is now in charge of the Second Level Coordination of Medical Care.

Edgar Jesús Zitle García, former head of Sonora, is in charge of the Coordination of Health at Work.

jcp