The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) reported that it will advance the payment of pensions for the month of May, so 3.8 million people will be able to use their resources from Thursday, April 30.

In response to the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, He asked the pensioned community to avoid going to bank windows and ATMs on the same day of payment to avoid crowds and reduce risks of COVID-19 infection.

To do this, he proposed charging the days following the payment date, in accordance with the health protocols carried out by banking institutions, as well as making purchases with cards in authorized establishments.

On the other hand, Social Security reported that discounts on pension account loans granted by the IMSS or a financial institution will be temporarily suspended, with the aim of supporting the family economy and facing the emergency caused by COVID-19.

