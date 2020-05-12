The people were treated at the General Hospital of Zone number 5, in Zacatepec, Morelos. (Photo: Twitter)

Two people who died from the Covid-19 at the Zone Hospital number 5 of the Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Zacatepec, Morelos, were involved in a error of the health authoritiesWell, one of them was delivered to a family that did not correspond, confirmed the state delegate Francisco Monsebaiz Salinas.

During a press conference on Monday night, the official admitted that the bodies of male patients had been handed over to the wrong families. “Currently, due to the epidemiological contingency situation, any deceased is being placed a biodegradable mortise which is opaque, which does not allow to see the face of the deceased person ”, he explained.

The body of Gregorio, 57 years old and who was originally from San Miguel 30 Tlaltizapan, was Delivered to the family of Armando, 63 and native of the indigenous municipality of Xocotla. Both died from the new coronavirus in the aforementioned clinic and, faced with this confusion, Monsebaiz pointed out that the IMSS will take over the process of exhumation to deliver them to their true relatives.

“Fortunately this error was identified and he has already talked with the relatives of the body that was initially buried. It will be exhumed for change it from grave and already talked to them to compensate the damage. The relatives agreed with this support that we are going to give them so much in the exhumation process and the new from inhumation“Explained the delegate.

The local IMSS delegate explained that the exhumation and burial procedures will be carried out. (Photo: Sáshenka Gutiérrez / EFE)

The error of the health authorities was revealed after Armando’s relatives did not comply with the instructions of the Ministry of Health and decide open the coffin for veil the body, which is part of the most deeply rooted traditions of Xocotla. On the other hand, Gregorio’s corpse had already been buried.

It should be mentioned that on Sunday, when the clinic staff handed over the bodies, they indicated that they must bury or incinerate in a term not more than four hoursbut people did ignore of that provision even when the risk of contagion of the disease was high due to the contact with the body.

On the other hand, Francisco Monsebaiz also commented that he spoke with the staff of the Zone Hospital number 5 for what take special care with the ID of the corpses once they were inserted into the mortises, which they are not transparent, so that it would not happen again error of these characteristics.

The Ministry of Health has met with controversy regarding the measures with the corpses. (Photo: Luis Cortés / .)

In an interview with El Financiero, the director of pantheons of ZacatepecEsteban Valladares Elizalde made his confusion regarding the situation, because in the situation of health emergency, the process that should have been followed immediately was that of the cremation, which it’s it didn’t happen with any of the bodies.

“Yes, we found out that this great error occurred (…) What is not clear to us is why wasn’t the first body cremated, if the health authorities they demand that is the procedure for health issue“He commented.

Until Monday night’s cut, the Secretary of Health in Morelos registry 830 confirmed cases of people infected with new coronavirus. Of that total, there have been 103 deaths, while 295 cases are active.

At the national level, 36,327 accumulated confirmed cases and 3,573 deaths by the new coronavirus. Of the total number of infected people, 8,288 are active and the Mexico City continues to be the entity with the highest number of infections and deaths, with 9,983 and 819 respectively.

