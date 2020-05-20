The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) presented the Economic Reactivation Plan after a health emergency by COVID-19. Dr. Mauricio Hernández Ávila, director of Economic and Social Benefits of the institute, unveiled this project, which seeks to recovery of jobs and income in workers in a healthy, gradual, orderly and cautious manner. Read Know the economic reopening protocol for companies

The companies that will gradually reactivate will be the construction, automotive and mining sectors, where the Economic Reactivation Plan will be applied to break sources of contagion through three axis of action: epidemiological surveillance, minimize contagion chains and strengthen medical coverage.

During the conference on the daily report of the coronavirus in Mexico, Hernández Ávila explained that for the economic reactivation the Institute has principles and strategies on health promotion and protection measures, as well as for the care of vulnerable populations.

According to the official, privilege will be given to life and health, productive efficiency will be sought that is careful of the health of workers, in solidarity with all, with shared responsibility, without discrimination and that attends to the new reality and its chains of transmission.

He argued that it is important to take care of these aspects because “the moment we activate work, we activate a very important transmission chain, which is transportation, because there we come into contact with many people. Second, we activate another chain of contagion that is extremely important, which is the work environment.

At axis of epidemiological surveillance, the course of the epidemic is monitored at the national, state or municipal, business or plant level, in order to prevent the re-emergence of infections, decrease the risk of a second epidemic outbreak and thereby eliminate an increase in the transmission of SARS-CoV2 .

All of this allows “companies to be well identified and to know if their protocols for the prevention of contagion chains within the company are working”, so that the workers upon arrival at their workplace are not a source of contagion and are generate a peak of COVID-19 cases.

Hernández Ávila described that in the economic activity of the construction sector 10 thousand 785 cases of respiratory disease have been identified during 2020, of which there have been 2 thousand 496 disabilities due to coronavirus, the volume of new cases were reported in the period March-April .

In the case of axis of minimization of contagion chains It seeks to have a healthy, gradual, orderly and cautious return to work through worker protection measures.

The director of Social and Economic Benefits of Social Security explained that measures for engineering and administrative controls, healthy distance and health promotion, appropriate use of personal protection, sanitation and training are proposed for the return to work.

“We all have to understand the value of all these actions because they will be uncomfortable (…) it is very important that workers also have training to adhere to these measures,” said Mauricio Hernández Ávila.

Regarding training, he indicated that through the IMSS Massive Online Courses (CLIMSS) platform, courses on COVID-19 are offered. There are more than 1.5 million enrolled in four months, with 75 percent terminal efficiency and currently has 8 courses, six for the open population and two for health professionals.

In this sense, CLIMSS has another series of educational resources for each trade or business, educational technology used in the development of the course is based on adult education and game theories to promote motivation and completion of the participants.

Dr. Hernández Ávila explained that companies have to submit what their plan is to use the resources they have for the activation of the automotive, construction and mining industries.

Finally, he indicated that the alert levels are adequate to allow the reactivation of the industries, and as of June 1, the traffic light will protect the population from major bounces of COVID-19 transmission.

