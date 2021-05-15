Improvisation will be important in Thor: Love and Thunder

They are currently shooting the Marvel Studios film Thor: Love and Thunder and actor Dave Bautista gives interesting details of the production.

Curiously we know that Guardians of the Galaxy will be at the beginning of the movie Thor: Love and Thunder, as it will link directly to the events of Avengers: Endgame, but it has not been confirmed that Dave Buatista will repeat as Drax. Although thanks to his statements we can clearly deduce it.

Dave Bautista is in one of the best moments of his film career, since we can see it in Army of the Dead (2021) by Zack Snyder, DUNE (2021) by Denis Villeneuve, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) by Taika Waititi and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) by James Gunn. It has also been confirmed that it will be in Back daggers 2 by Rian Johnson. That is, after leaving the Wwe an enviable filmography has been forged. Now in a new interview he has explained his participation in the fourth installment of the God of Thunder from Marvel studios.

Well, assuming I went to Australia to film Thor: Love and Thunder. I know Chris Pratt has announced that he is in Thor 4, but I have not heard from anyone at Marvel Studios or Disney where it would be nice to say that I was in Thor 4. So I will not confirm or deny it. “

He then talked about the experience of working with the director Taika waititi. And the great improvisation that will be in the scenes of the film.

“But having said that, I’ve worked with Taika before on the What We Do in the Shadows series, so I know about Taika’s process. Taika’s process is what is written on the page, there will be a dozen more opportunities for him to shine because he is an improvised type actor and an improvised type director. So yeah, if you get a chance to work with Taika Waititi, don’t even worry about how small the role is because if you get there and start making an impact, he will turn you into a bigger role in the movie. Did that answer your question in an indirect way? “

Then they asked him for images where he was with the cast of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Australia.

“Yeah, it’s one of those things that I dance to because I don’t want to piss off anyone at Marvel Studios. I don’t want to anger anyone at Disney. And as far as I know, I suppose he gave Pratt the go-ahead to announce that he was in the movie, but I haven’t heard anything about it. And from what I’ve heard, they said it is not okay to confirm that you are in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. “

“But obviously, when all the Guardians are on a Disney jet going to Australia and they photograph us entering the hotel… There are photographs of everyone except me on set. So since there were no photographs of me as Drax on set, I didn’t come out and say, Yes, I’m in Thor: Love and Thunder. “

