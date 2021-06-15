improving the sporty SUV with up to 510 hp

The renewal of the BMW X3 came with a few important news to stay strong in the mid-size SUV segment. In addition to these changes at the aesthetic level or improvements in the equipment, there could also be a facelift for its sportier version. The BMW X3 M 2022 It comes with the known changes and a slight increase in its performance to be one of the few SUVs that can earn the nickname of “sports”.

The truth is that the X3 M is a model that was barely a couple of years old and it was not necessary to carry out major modifications. That’s why he keeps the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder turbocharged engine, with a few tweaks. Like the M3 and M4, it features a lighter forged crankshaft and a more capable cooling system. It also has the M sports exhaust system standard on the Competition to offer a very special sound experience.

As has become tradition, this six-cylinder block can only be linked to the automatic transmission M Steptronic 8-speed with Drivelogic and shift paddles behind the wheel. The traction is total thanks to the M xDrive system, which allows you to change its behavior with the different driving modes. In the dynamic section, probably what stands out the most is the adaptive M suspension that comes standard to provide enviable stability and precision that would be hard to believe in an SUV. Always aided by the electromechanical M Servotronic steering.

And if we look at the technical sheet and focus on the numbers, we see that the BMW X3 M Competition maintains the 510 hp and raises torque to 650 Nm (before 600 Nm) and thereby improve performance. This specimen is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds (before 4.1 seconds) and has its maximum speed limited to 250 km / h. It could reach 285 km / h if you opt for the Driver’s Package as an option. To put a bit of sanity it has an M braking system with blue calipers and optionally offers 21-inch forged wheels that save 2 kg per wheel.

At the design level, the news is clear. Adopt the new kidney grill larger with a common frame and gloss black finish. The headlights are slightly narrower and come with Matrix LED technology as standard, in addition to offering the optional BMW Laser Light. In the BMW X3 M the bumper is more aggressive and prominent, something that extends to the rest of the areas. The rear introduces LED taillights and changes the shapes of the bumper and the diffuser, which integrates the four circular tailpipes.

Inside the changes are minor and this specimen stands out for having as standard the sports seats M with electrically adjustable headrest and illuminated M logo. It features full Merino leather upholstery in four color combinations, a leather M steering wheel with contrast stitching, or new galvanized trim and aluminum inserts Rhombicle dark, which can be optionally replaced by open pore ash.

