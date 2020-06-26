At the inaugural WWDC Keynote Kevin Lynch told us about all the news in watchOS 7: sleep tracking, more training types, AI for dance recognition, new spheres, etc. But They were to comment some details of the most interesting.

ECG and Health app improvements

The Apple Watch, together with HealthKit, it is a health-oriented device. In one of the sessions of this WWDC Apple has explained the news that will come in watchOS 7, and HealthKit has described it this way:

HealthKit is an essential framework that integrates first and second hand health and fitness data to help people manage their personal health information. Learn about the latest HealthKit updates, which provide read access to EKGs on Apple Watch and record and track more than a dozen new symptoms and their severity. We will also review the latest types of mobility data, such as walking speed and step length, to help people control and understand their mobility over time.

In watchOS 7 Apple has added a New API for third-party apps to access electrocardiogram data. Thanks to this function, developers will be able to access the electrocardiogram records that we have made to analyze them and offer us data about them.

In addition Apple also expand the number of symptoms that can be registered in the Health app of the 26 available in iOS 13.5.1 to 39, although some of them may appear in iOS 13.6.

Finally Apple has added four new types of mobility that HealthKit can measure:

Walking speed and step length. Asymmetry in gait and percentage of double support. Ascent and descent speed of stairs. Six-minute walking test distance.

Streaming content with DRM

Much of the content we listen to via streaming on our devices comes protected by DRMIn other words, it has a digital rights management mechanism that makes it difficult for us to copy or store it.

Starting with watchOS 7, Apple Watch will have support for FairPlay, a technology that allows streaming of DRM-protected content. Thanks to this support developers will be able to create content streaming apps that need this DRM.

After its official presentation in autumn it is quite possible that we will see a significant proliferation of native music apps for Apple Watch. In fact Apple describes the session in which these developments have been presented in the following terms:

Provide a smooth streaming audio experience directly from the wrist. We will talk about some of the news to build great streaming applications exclusive to the Apple Watch. Learn how to integrate more audio formats, deliver streams more efficiently through new codecs, and add encrypted content to expand your application’s media library.

They may seem like small changes, but the direction is clear. That the Apple Watch is increasingly independent of our iPhone and still continue to provide all the advantages of a wearable device.

