Improvements for the Volkswagen ID.3 and ID.4 arrive in the form of a remote update

One aspect that is usually related to new generation vehicles are the remote updates. As if they were a mobile phone, the cars will be prepared to receive improvements without having to go through the dealership, simply by having an internet connection available. Now the arrival of the first wireless update is announced for the Volkswagen ID. With this, the German brand wants to show that it is not a simple manufacturer, but also a provider of software-oriented mobility.

The Volkswagen ID.3 and Volkswagen ID.4 will receive their first “Over-the-Air” software update this summer, but it won’t be the last. In this way, Volkswagen becomes the first volume brand in making this technology available to its customers. You will start with the ID.3, as the compact electric will benefit from the latest version of «ID. Software 2.3 » during this month of July. The first ones will be the clients that belong to the «First Movers Club», but later it will come to the rest.

The idea is that in the future, Volkswagen will have software updates on their IDs. every 12 weeks. But the first is always the most special and they wanted to announce it with all its details. This remote update on ID.3 and ID.4 will add more functions of ID.Light lights (improved environmental awareness and dynamic control of high beams), plus improvements to the infotainment system (in operability and design, as well as performance and stability improvements).

This software update is delivered via wireless data transfer directly to high-performance servers of the ID models. It is the positive part of the MEB platform, on which these new generation electrics are based, which simplifies the exchange of data between the systems and the car. Volkswagen claims that its cars will better preserve its value by not staying out of date after delivery. It is also a way to enter full digitization, one of your long-term goals.

Photo gallery:

Photos