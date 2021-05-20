improvement in the stock market outlook supported by its good first quarter

Audax is in luck on the market. He has overcome the pothole in which he was immersed in recent times. And that revitalization has come from two fronts: its good results and also the momentum of investors, who had perceived that the falls were a good opportunity to enter the value. That fact has led to the advances for the company that have been lavished in the last week.

In fact, the company chaired by José Elías earns 1.5 million euros until March after raising your profit by 6%. An improvement in results in which the company stands out the increase in revenues of 45% compared to the same period of the previous year, in a comparison that also comes out gaining in terms of Ebitda and net income. It also assumes a good cash position, with 340 million euros and an increase in the portfolio to 2.5GW. To this add the increase in supply points by 48% and the increase in the energy supplied, which advances by 63%

In his stock chart we see that the value gains 6% since it published results, an advance that minimizes the negative balance of the last twenty sessions for the stock to just 1.28% and that maintains its price positive so far this year with gains of 3% for Audax.

Audax’s short positions have varied in the market in the last week. The global increases to 6.15% of its capital in negative. The changes, in this case slightly downward, come from DE Shaw & Co, which reached 1.09% since May 17 and on May 18, its Citadel Europe position increased to an important 2.33% in a position bass player. The figure for Linden Advisors remains unchanged, 1.29%, 0.82% held by Polar Asset Management and 0.62% by BNP Paribas.

According to the Investment Strategies premium indicators, Audax achieves a total score of 5 points, revised downwards and in consolidation mode, out of 10 possible. With an uptrend in the long term, but a bearish trend in the medium term, a total moment, which in both its slow and fast aspects is negative. The business volume is mixed for the value: decreasing in the medium term but increasing in the long term, while the volatility of Audax remains decreasing both in the medium and long term.

In addition, the company has just signed a framework collaboration agreement with the Badalona Capaç Foundation by which both entities commit to develop joint actions to enhance the personal, social and work development of people with disabilities. Audax Renovables has wanted to enhance social commitment to especially vulnerable people in this complicated context of health and social crisis.

This agreement also includes support and advice from Audax for improve the energy efficiency of the Foundation, assessing the most appropriate options for self-consumption and efficiency to reduce energy costs using 100% renewable electricity. Likewise, the implementation of a computer equipment donation program is contemplated to improve digitization and access to the Foundation’s new technologies.

