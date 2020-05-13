         Improve the sound of your mobile with Wavelet, an app that chooses the best settings for your headphones.

Wavelet is an application with which you can improve the multimedia sound of your Android mobile. Automatically thanks to its compatibility almost 2,000 headphones; or manually customizing the hearing adjustments just to your liking.

A good part of the mobiles comes standard with adjustments to customize the sound to the tastes of the user, but often they are either insufficient or do not finish customizing the audio correctly. And here comes Wavelet, a new application that promises automatically selected sound enhancements based on headphone model. And there is more: it includes a large selection of settings with which to thoroughly personalize the multimedia audio of the phone.

Wavelet includes settings for nearly 2,000 headphones

As a hearing enhancement application that it is, Wavelet offers several ways to customize multimedia sound. From a 9-band graphic equalizer with presets to the possibility of Thoroughly customize the gain or bass boost. Although what is most striking is the inclusion of AutoEq, a project by Jaakko Pasanen that collects frequency corrections for almost 2,000 headphones. This ensures the best sound response when connecting them to your mobile since you only have to choose the model. You can even adjust the response depending on whether they are connected to the phone with cable or via Bluetooth, always depending on the specific model.

One of the keys to Wavelet is that it works in the background detecting the audio sessions opened by the most popular music applications. For example, Wavelet is automatically activated when you play music from Spotify, YouTube Music, or Apple Music: just put a song in order for the audio enhancement to work. And if the app is not recognized, Wavelet includes a ‘Legacy’ mode (in the three menu points) so force application response.

We have been testing the app and we really liked the results it offers. Headphones such as the Sennheiser PXC-550 are recognized by AutoEq: when selecting them, the hearing improvement is evident: more balanced audio, slight decrease in reverberation and treble with slightly more contrast (depending on the headphones there will be some corrections or others). And not only is a preselection available, Wavelet includes optimization for when the headphones are connected to the mobile by cable, without them and even if noise cancellation is activated in each of the modes. Everything to make the sound enhancement as accurate as possible.

Wavelet completes its automatic functionalities with a series of adjustments that are activated after an in-app purchase of 4.99 euros. The interface is clean, highly polished, the app lacks ads and exudes tremendous quality. It is worth a try.

