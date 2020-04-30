In the past, when the first mobiles came onto the market, the security system obeyed the classic password. But when phones became smart, security systems increased and became biometric, using elements from the user. The iPhone was the pioneer and suddenly the fingerprint reader became one of those quasi-futuristic functions that virtually all brands ended up copying and implementing. In this way we could see the biometric sensor in the high range of Samsung, LG, Huawei, Sony, OnePlus, etc … In fact, in China it is so common that any mid-range-economic smartphone brings it.

Read your fingerprint better

But like any electronic element of a terminal, the fingerprint sensor is exposed to not working properly sometimes. Has it ever happened to you that you scan the fingerprint, the mobile recognizes it instantly, but after several days it is difficult for you to read it well and you have to try with another finger or use the old alphanumeric password to unlock it?

Sometimes it is as simple as run your finger or fingerprint sensor over your shirt, and remove any possible trace of dirt that removes everything. But if the problem persists, before going to the store for a possible technical failure, there is a trick to try. It has advantages, such as that it does not require installing anything, and drawbacks, but its effectiveness is proven:

Fingerprint mobiles allow you to register several fingers to use on the sensor and to unlock the terminal with one hand or the other. The trick is as simple as register the same finger twice for unlocking, but in two different tracks. In this way, if the terminal allows registering up to 4 fingers, the method is that let’s register the same footprint twice. If we have an iPhone prior to iPhone X, we must go to Settings> Touch ID. If we are on Android, the usual thing is Settings> Lock screen and Security.

More effective

How does this little ‘hack’ work? Both Android and iOS try register a footprint with such precision as possible, that is why we must put and remove the finger several times. But when it comes to daily practical use, it seems that the biometric process is still not perfect at all, since once the terminal has registered the fingerprint, the operating system stops learning about it and go to his files.

Scanning the same footprint twice improves precision, and therefore the effectiveness when using it is increased, because in cases such as the winter cold or the summer heat they can cause the skin of the finger to be sweaty, cracked from the cold, etc. Try it and tell us how it is.