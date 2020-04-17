The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Sustainable Development, through the Institute for Agri-Food and Fisheries Research and Training (IFAPA), leads a study to investigate how improve greenhouse production with passive heating and cooling systems.

Specifically, the Ifapa Center in La Mojonera (Almería) is developing a project for the integration of sustainable greenhouse technologies in the Mediterranean area that reduces the climatic stress in horticultural production. Greenhouse vegetable production on this coast is generally carried out in low-tech, low-cost and energy-consuming structures, and for the most part lacking active climate control. Therefore, the results are subject to the evolution of the local climate, which often represents an important limitation for production and its quality.

In the study, financed by the National Institute of Agrarian and Food Research and Technology (INIA), researchers from Ifapa, the University of Almería (UAL), the Cajamar Foundation and the Murcian Institute of Agrarian and Food Research and Development ( Imida). The objective is the development of a technology that integrates a passive heating and cooling system in the greenhouse.

Thus, in the cold period some flexible water-filled polyethylene sleeves that accumulate heat during the day to be transferred at night; activating a thermal screen before sunset limits the loss of stored heat to the outdoors at night. And for the warm period, a passive cooling system is incorporated, consisting of textile screens made of hydrophilic material, with good water retention capacity, installed parallel to the cultivation lines that allow the evaporation of water, which generates an increase in humidity and reduces temperature and air vapor pressure deficit; at the same time, the activation of a mobile shading mesh, activated during the central period of the day as a function of temperature and incident radiation, limits the heat load on the crop. Specifically, this project studies the influence of the integration of these systems on the greenhouse climate, the production and quality of pepper fruit.

Previously carried out experiments show that the incorporation in the greenhouse of this passive heating system, in the cold period of the cultivation cycle, allowed to increase the temperature between 2.2 and 3.3 ºC with respect to the reference greenhouse. The system also avoided thermal inversion in the greenhouse compared to the outside and improved the minimum thermal levels registered in the reference greenhouse in a very unfavorable range for the crop (6-10 ºC). The effect of passive heating on the night temperature of the greenhouse air, although discreet, is an interesting advantage in cold periods in which night temperatures have been below 12ºC and, therefore, sub-optimal for development and production. of crops and has led to significant increases in production, around 15%.

The short-term heat storage system, installed in greenhouses in the Mediterranean area, where the thermal regime is not rigorous during cold periods, is of interest as a sustainable method to improve greenhouse climate conditions and productivity. An experiment is currently underway evaluating the integration of the developed heating and cooling systems.

