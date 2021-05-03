Imprisonment for three thieves for eight robberies of Chinese merchants in their homes

The Mossos d’Esquadra and the Tarragona Urban Guard have arrested three men as alleged perpetrators of eight robberies with force and one violent robbery in homes with one element in common: “the victims were always Chinese citizens business owners that generated significant income. “

The group committed the thefts in the Catalan regions of La Selva, Maresme, Barcelonès, Baix Camp and Tarragonès, the Mossos d’Esquadra reported this Sunday in a statement.

At the beginning of March, an increase in complaints of burglaries was detected, and although the perpetrators were itinerant -which made the investigation difficult-, the agents focused on a group of three thieves who could be part of a criminal organization that “selected business establishments run by Chinese and found out which ones generated significant economic benefits“.

So they waited for the business to close and they followed the owners to their homes and then controlled the property and entered it when nobody was inside: they stole valuables with good prices on the black market, such as electronic devices, jewelry and cash – on one occasion they took up to 53,000 euros in cash.

Arrest and search

On April 23, the investigation was accelerated when, after another theft by the group, the Urban Guard arrested one of the thieves, and a police device of the Mossos allowed to arrest the other two that same afternoon.

The following day, the agents entered and searched the authors’ home in Salou (Tarragona), and they found several of the stolen items, as well as pieces of clothing used during robberies.

Some of those arrested had background for similar events in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Slovenia and Portugal, and after going to court, all three were imprisoned.