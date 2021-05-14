Imprisonment for eight of the more than 500 arrested in the great raid against the driver’s license counterfeiting network

The investigating judge number 1 of Girona decreed this Thursday night provisional prison communicated and without bail for 8 of the main defendants in the plot of falsification of about 1,900 driving licenses throughout Spain, for which they charged between 4,000 and 10,000 euros, dismantled this week.

As reported by the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia on social networks, the eight incarcerated are included in the case for crimes of falsehood, bribery, laundering and belonging to a criminal group.

Of the 14 detainees brought to justice In relation to the police operation against this network of forgery of driving licenses, those considered members of the leadership of the plot, the judge has left released to six from them.

A total of 522 people were arrested since this Tuesday in the framework of the macro-operation, with its epicenter in Catalonia, against a plot accused of falsify about 1,900 permits driving throughout Spain, for which they charged between 4,000 and 10,000 euros.

The ‘brain’, a computer scientist from the DGT

In the macro-operation, which began on Tuesday especially in the demarcation of Girona, they carried out 16 records in the provinces of Girona and Barcelona, Among them, in the residence of the “brain” of this network, located in S’Agarò (Girona), a computer scientist from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) of the Girona demarcation.

Among the 522 detainees to date, there is the dome of the plot, made up of a dozen people, and his alleged “brain”, while the rest of those arrested are buyers of fake driving licenses.

The cause of this network is instructed by the Instruction Court number 1 of Girona for the crimes of documentary falsification, bribery, bribery, money laundering and belonging to a criminal organization, after the investigation was opened in 2020 following a police complaint.

Since then, 1,846 drivers have been identified in Spain that circulate with a card obtained by direct payment to the members of this organization regardless of any access procedure, accreditation, examination and official processing.