Imprisonment for a driver who ran over a woman, killed her and did not stop … because the victim died instantly

The Supreme has the prison sentence imposed on a driver lifted that he was convicted of murder for gross negligence and failure to assist after running over a woman and not stopping the car, considering that it is necessary to take into account how the victim was circulating and that he would never have been able to help her, because he died on the spot.

The high court reduces the crime of homicide due to serious recklessness to less serious and acquits the convicted person of the crime of omission of relief, with which the penalty of three years and five months in jail imposed on him by a court in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Becomes a 12-month fine at a rate of 6 euros per day.

The judgment of the Las Palmas court, ratified by the Provincial Court, considered it proven that the man was driving at dawn “without paying due attention and without adjusting the speed to the traffic circumstances, taking into account that it is a narrow and winding road that is frequently used by pedestrians “.

This caused him not to notice the presence of a woman on the right side of the road “the one who rammed from the back with the right front part of the vehicle, throwing it against the shoulder where it was violently hit in the head “, which caused numerous injuries that caused” a traumatic shock that caused his death immediately. ” freedom for an act not classifiable as criminal “

“You cannot suffer a custodial sentence for an act that cannot be classified as criminal”

The Supreme Court, when analyzing the appeal presented by the convicted person, considers that it is necessary to take into account the characteristics of the section in which the accident occurred, the time and the area through which the victim was passing, “on your back, without reflective clothing and by a small margin that the court ruling itself qualifies as a dangerous stretch. “In his opinion, these factors force the conclusion that the convicted person” infringed a duty of care of a medium degree, not comparable to the standard of the most foresighted of drivers, but not to the least careful”.

Regarding the crime of omission of assistance, the magistrates consider that the man “incurred in a particularly reprehensible omission on the ethical plane, even in the area of ​​expected social behaviors, but cannot suffer a custodial sentence for an act that is not classifiable as criminal“. The crime of omission of assistance implies that help is not provided to” a person who is helpless and in manifest and serious danger “, but in this case the victim had died instantly and”you cannot help someone who is no longer capable of being helped“.

The sentence has the private vote of a magistrate, Leopoldo Puente, who believes that the driver should be convicted of a crime of “failure to help in an attempted degree”, since he was “fully aware” of the accident and decided to leave the place without offering the victim any kind of assistance; if the crime was not carried out, it was because the woman died instantly.

In its resolution, the high court recalls that in 2019 the Penal Code was amended to include the “crime of flight” or “crime of flight”, for drivers who violate the duty of waiting and assistance and that could have been applied in this case, but the run over occurred in 2016 and the rule cannot be applied retroactively. And he also criticizes the “deficient legislative technique” of the traffic law.