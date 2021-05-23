impressive second position for Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) crossed in second position under the checkered flag in the Monaco race. Third podium for the Spanish rider after Italy 2020 and Brazil 2019.

May 23, 2021 (17:15 CET)

Carlos Sainz celebrates his second position in Monaco

Impressive performance by Carlos Sainz in the Monaco Grand Prix race. In his fifth race with Ferrari, Sainz achieved a podium, Ferrari’s first this year.

Sainz had a difficult situation ahead of him. His teammate Charles Leclerc, author of the pole position, was heading to the grid when he radioed that he had problems. In the pits they detected that he could not take the exit, the left shield was broken. On Saturday at the end of qualifying he suffered a serious accident, and that had consequences for him on Sunday.

Leclerc hugged Sainz at the end of the race

These were Sainz’s first words after getting out of his car and before getting on the podium: “A great result, if you had told me before Monaco I would not believe it.”

On the grid, Sainz was in fourth place, but he was third, since the poleman’s place had been left empty. Verstappen left first, followed by Bottas. Sainz drove without making any mistakes, stopped to change tires – he put some hard ones – on lap 31. A lap earlier, Bottas left the pits, his mechanics could not remove the right front wheel. That put Sainz in second place behind Verstappen, and that’s how he crossed the line on lap 78 of the race.

“It was a good weekend, with Charles on pole, although yesterday I did not have a good taste in my mouth, although when I look back I will be very proud.” Sainz was very angry on Saturday after qualifying, as he knew he could have taken pole had it not been for the accident of his teammate Leclerc, which interrupted the session.

Sainz’s second position is the first podium for the Ferrari team this season: “Today more could not be done, seconds was the maximum,” continued Sainz. “We had a very good pace all weekend. The worst thing is having the pole in your hands and not being able to continue.

“The key today was to show the rhythm, I tried to put a little pressure on Max to see if I could get closer, you could see that he was comfortable in the car, and we couldn’t, especially because there was a lot of graining, something that we were not expecting with the hard rubber. Coming out fourth and finishing second in Monaco is incredible. We went very fast all weekend, very comfortable.

“Today is a day to be happy, next time there is an opportunity to win I will be there to take advantage of it”.