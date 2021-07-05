impressive pole by Max Verstappen

“The team is showing its strength in recent races, said Max Verstappen as he got off his Red Bull after scoring the second consecutive pole position at his team-owned circuit and his third in a row – he was also poleman at the French GP. The Dutchman’s time was even lower than last week’s pole: 1’03 ”720. Lando Norris (McLaren) got his best qualifying position, second. “I don’t know how far I was from pole but I’m happy with that second place,” said Lando Norris, who was just 48 thousandths behind Verstappen. In third position Checo Pérez with the other Red Bull, also very happy with his result.

Those who were not at all happy were the two Mercedes drivers: Lewis Hamilton was fourth and Valtteri Bottas fifth. They could neither with the two Red Bulls nor with Norris.

The two Spanish drivers did not enter the track in Q3. Carlos Sainz was 11th with the Ferrari followed by teammate Charles Leclerc, while Fernando Alonso (Alpine) qualified 13th after being interrupted by Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) on his last attempt at a fast lap. The action starring Vettel, who celebrates his birthday today, was studied by the commissioners. Another driver who was very happy was George Russell, who with his Williams managed to enter Q3 and finally qualify ninth.

On Sunday on the starting grid, the top five drivers – Verstappen, Norris, Pérez, Hamilton and Bottas – will ride the medium tire.

At 3:00 p.m. (CET) the Q1. All the drivers went out to ride, some with the soft compound as was the case with Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas or Sainz, and very few with the medium.

After just three laps, Verstappen already set the best time of the weekend so far: 1’04 ”249. Lewis Hamilton was second to 2 tenths, while Valtteri Bottas was third to 3 tenths. The track improved as Q1 progressed and Lando Norris climbed to second place, just a few thousandths behind Verstappen, while Fernando Alonso placed third. Hamilton was already fourth, with Bottas fifth, Sainz sixth… All the drivers went to their respective garages.

With less than two minutes remaining, all but the top five took to the track with new tires. None of them wanted to be left out of the Q2 dispute. Finally, nobody could improve Verstappen’s time, which was followed: Norris, Alonso in third position, Hamilton, Bottas, Sainz was sixth….

At the beginning of the Q2, Checo Pérez was alone on the track with the medium tire and managed to score 1’04 ”5. Once he got into the pits, the other 14 who could contest Q2 came out in droves. Of all of them, the two drivers from Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren, wore the medium compound; the rest, among whom was Alonso, carried the soft, since they wanted to insure. And Verstappen arrived setting the best time (1’04 ”208), with the consequent shout of the fans that occupied the grandstands of the circuit. After the first attempt, Verstappen was the fastest, followed by Norris, Pérez, Vettel, Hamilton, Stroll… Sainz 11th and Alonso 13th.

In the second attempt, Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Bottas, Russell, Sainz and Leclerc, rode the middle Pirelli. The other pilots the soft. Verstappen lowered his time even more, until 1’03 ”927, followed by Hamilton, Bottas, Gasly, Norris, Pérez,… The two Spanish riders stayed out: Sainz 11th with the medium tire was a thousandths away from entering, Y Alonso 13th, after being interrupted by Sebastian Vettel when he was on his fastest lap. This action was reviewed by the commissioners. Of the 10 drivers who made it to Q3, six of them will start the race on the medium tire: Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas, Norris, Pérez and Russell.

Vettel interrupted Alonso on his fastest lap and the Spaniard was left out of Q1

The 10 drivers came out with the soft tire for the dispute of the 10 minutes of the Q3while Russell stayed in the garage. Verstappen dropped to 1’03 ”720, an even better time than the pole position that he set himself last Saturday at the Styrian GP, ​​which was 1’03 ”841. Behind him, an impressive Norris, followed by Hamilton, Bottas, Pérez, Gasly …

On the last attempt at a fast lap to see the order of the top ten on the starting grid, Verstappen took the lead in the pit lane, followed by the other nine. The Red Bull man knew how difficult it would be for another driver to lower his impressive time, and no one was able. In this way, Verstappen scored his second consecutive pole at the Red Bull Ring, the circuit owned by his team, and he did it ahead of a Lando Norris who was only 48 thousandths away from him. Checo Pérez was third followed by Lewis Hamilton, who didn’t even get out of the car when he was fourth. Bottas was fifth ahead of Gasly, Tsunoda, Vettel, Russell and Stroll.

The second position is the best in qualifying for Lando Norris (McLaren)

QUALIFICATION:

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16B 1’03.720 2 Lando Norris McLaren-Mercedes MCL35M 1’03.768 0.048 3 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16B 1’03.990 0.270 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W12 EQ Power + 1’04.014 0.294 5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes F1 W12 EQ Power + 1’04.049 0.329 6 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda AT02 1’04.107 0.387 7 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri-Honda AT02 1’04.273 0.553 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin-Mercedes AMR21 1’04.570 0.850 9 George Russell Williams-Mercedes FW43B 1’04.591 0.871 10 Lance Stroll Aston Martin-Mercedes AMR21 1’04.618 0.898

11 Carlos Sainz Ferrari SF21 1’04.559 0.83912 Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF21 1’04.600 0.880 13 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren-Mercedes MCL35M 1’04.719 0.99

14 Fernando Alonso Alpine-Renault A521 1’04.856 1.13615 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C41 1’05.083 1.363 16 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C41 1’05.009 1.289 17 Esteban Ocon Alpine-Renault A521 1’05.051 1.331 18 Nicholas Latifi Williams-Mercedes FW43B 1’05.195 1.475 19 Mick Schumacher Haas-Ferrari VF-21 1’05.427 1,707 20 Nikita Mazepin Haas-Ferrari VF-21 1’05.951 2,231