Impressive minute of silence for Fausto Gresini in F1 and MotoGP

04/18/2021 at 2:02 PM CEST

The motor world has come together this Sunday to pay a fantastic tribute to Fausto Gresini, who died last February by Covid at the age of 60. The former rider and manager of the Gresini Racing team in the MotoGP World Championship, was already remembered with a minute of silence in Qatar, but today a new tribute has been celebrated, to which the MotoGP paddocks in Portimao have joined in the distance. and Formula 1 in Imola.

In the images that DAZN has offered, the presidents of F1 and the FIA ​​have been seen, Stefano Domenicali and Jean Todt, accompanying the heartbroken family of Fausto Gresini, who spent three months fighting in the Bologna hospital to try to overcome the disease. The event took place at the Imola circuit, where the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be held in a few minutes.

United in tribute to Fausto Gresini ❤️ F1’s joint minute of silence in Imola, where he was born, and MotoGP, where he became a legend 🙌 pic.twitter.com/E1RVOcM2oQ – DAZN Spain (@DAZN_ES) April 18, 2021

