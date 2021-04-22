Impressive Health Benefits of White Tea Backed by Science | Life

Still not drinking white tea? It is one of the healthiest types of tea you can find, so it is best to include it in your diet. Take note of some of its health benefits.

In the market we can find different types of tea. All of them come from the same plant, called Camellia Sinensis, and from its different sub-species, and they differ from each other depending on the processing techniques and different variables that occur during their production, such as oxidation, fermentation and fixing.

For the production of white tea, the leaves and buds of the plant are used before they fully open, when they are covered by fine white hairs (hence its name). The leaves and buds are then steamed to inactivate the enzymes responsible for discoloration of the tea, and the product is subsequently dried in the dryer or in the sun.

Different processing and production techniques make the properties of tea varieties different. Here are some impressive benefits of white tea backed by science, so that you are encouraged to introduce this variety into your diet.

High antioxidant content. Unlike other varieties, such as green tea or black tea, white tea is the least processed, allowing it to retain a greater amount of antioxidants. It is rich in polyphenols, molecules that protect the body from free radical damage and help reduce inflammation. Promotes heart health. The polyphenols in white tea can prevent LDL (bad cholesterol) from oxidizing, and they also help relax blood vessels and boost immunity. Thanks to this, it promotes heart health and can reduce the risk of heart disease. It can help you lose weight. Studies suggest that white tea can stimulate the metabolism to burn more fat thanks to its caffeine content and catechins such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). However, more research is needed to understand the long-term effects.

Supports dental health. Its content in fluoride, catechins and tannins helps fight the bacteria that cause plaque on the teeth, which is why bank tea supports dental health. May help fight cancer. Although more research is needed to understand the effects of white tea on cancer, test tube studies suggest that white tea extract suppresses various types of cancer cells and prevents their spread. May reduce the risk of insulin resistance. Insulin resistance is related to different diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome or heart disease. The polyphenols in white tea can improve blood sugar control and reduce the risk of insulin resistance. It can protect against Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s. Catechins like EGCG help fight inflammation and prevent proteins from clumping together and damaging nerves, which can help protect against diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.