Neighbors of the site indicated that a metallic taste was perceived and felt minutes after the detonation

TEHRAN.- The shocking explosion of a gas tank factory on the outskirts of a military defense site has caused concern in the inhabitants of Tehran, capital of Iran.

According to various reports, the incident occurred tonight in the town of Parchin.

Through social networks, residents of the entity shared the moment in which the explosion illuminated the sky as it was the explosion at the Vladimir Ilyich Lenin Nuclear Power Plant in Chernobyl.

Nearby sources indicate that it could be an attack against a military base or an investigation site and that the electric power plant in Sarkh Hasar would have been affected.

So far, the event continues to be investigated and firefighters and ambulances have already attended the scene.

Massive explosion east of #Tehran in an area that looks like full of research facilities! The explosion is massive and the brightness of the aftermath indicate a major incident! pic.twitter.com/oWgvRBNQpC – Aimen Dean (@AimenDean) June 25, 2020

