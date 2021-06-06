impressive comeback by Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso (Alpine) who started eighth crossed the finish line in sixth position. He took advantage of the second start, in which he was 10th, to overtake four drivers. His best result since his return to F1

June 6, 2021 (17:20 CET)

Fernando Alonso during the Baku race in which he qualified sixth

With sixth place, Fernando Alonso (Alpine) has achieved his best result since returning to Formula 1 this year. He starred in a first great start in a race full of shocks. On the grid, Alonso was in eighth position and soon went into the pits to change tires: from soft to hard. He dropped to 16th place, and from there he was able to recover some places, first after the puncture of Lance Stroll, which caused the safety car to leave, when he was 12th, and then at the new start – he started 10th -, which he did with the tires soft, which allowed him to move forward 4 positions and climb to sixth place.

“Very happy. I was talking to the team in front of the highlight and I told them that if I had a gap I was going to get in, ‘we can go against the wall or if we lose the front wing, too bad, but we will at least try’ ”.

Regarding the second of the starts, Alonso said: “They were two very funny laps that knew little. It was going very well, the team has done a great job in the starts, for three or four Grand Prix already, we are always in the top three of those who started, and that helps, and today we have seized the moment.

“Today has gone well for us and other times it goes wrong, we always try to prepare it in the same way. Today we had that bit of luck with us. There is still work to be done, because I think that in the race up to that point we were a bit slow. In the end, a small reward that makes the afternoon happy.

“In the highlight he had an advantage because we stopped to put the reds, I think they were good decisions. At the stops and at the start system we have worked well for a few months and I feel more comfortable. I think the weekend has been quite solid and making tenths was little reward for the team and for me, so now I’m happier ”.

An important weekend for Fernando Alonso. “Excluding Monaco, which was a bit strange parenthesis, and even there the free practice and Sunday was very good on my part and I trusted with the car, only on Saturday, finishing 17th, the story ended. It was a somewhat strange Saturday in Monaco, and if I take that away, I think that from Portugal there is a line in which I am quite satisfied ”.