50 classic cars were found and abandoned for more than 30 years in a garage in the United States

A finding was raised in the world of collectors of cars, and that is, classic car collection was found in a old coachthat it lasted more than 30 years without being discovered.

The collection belonged to Larry schroll, a car lover who dedicated much of his life to the collection of these, and which covers from the earliest Ford, until the Customs Y Muscle cars of the brand, among many other models from different automotive firms, which undoubtedly have immense value.

Larry’s passion led him to make more than 50 classics, which I keep in an old garage. Unfortunately, Larry passed away in 2018, but his family contacted a famous Youtube dedicated to the promotion of vintage cars and now everyone can see his expensive collection, which remained will no longer remain in the dust.

According to the debate.com.mx portal, the channel explained that the models will be put up for auction starting next April 18, and will be sold through Rentzel Auction Service.

Among the cherished models found in abandonment are:

. Ford T Bucket 1923

. Ford Model A Coupe 1930

. Ford Five-Window Coupe 1932

. Ford Tudor Sedan 1934

. Ford truck 1936

. Chevrolet Street Rod 1938

. Chevrolet Sedan 1948

. Mercury Custom 1950

. Chevrolet Corvette 1954

. Ford Thunderbird 1955

. Chrysler Imperial 1959

. Dodge Royal 1959

. Dodge Sedan 1959

. Chrysler Windsor 1960

. Mercury Comet 1961

. Plymouth Valiant 1962

. 1964 Chevrolet Corvair Convertible

. Ford Mustang 1965

. Volkswagen Beetle 1967

. Ford Mustang 1969

. Ford Thunderbird 1969

. 1973 Chevrolet Corvette

. Chevrolet Corvette 1978

. Ford Ranchero GT 1979

The images have gone viral on social networks and have generated thousands of reactions by Internet users, especially lovers of the classics.

