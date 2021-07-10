Impressive! Adidas dressed the Monument to the Flag of Rosario with the image of Messi

07/10/2021 at 10:25 AM CEST

The Argentine National Team with Lionel Messi as captain will face Brazil in the final of the Copa América with the illusion of winning the title. And with the aim of honoring the best player in the world in his hometown, also the birthplace of great soccer talents from his country, Adidas dressed the Flag Monument with his image and the number 10 jersey.

The emblematic Monument inaugurated in 1957 to honor the creation of the Argentine flag, appeared “painted & rdquor; with the Albiceleste shirt and The images of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Giovanni Lo Celso, all of them from Rosario, were later screened.

Also phrases like “These colors unite us & rdquor ;,” This final unites us & rdquor; and “This t-shirt unites us & rdquor;, could be seen in the mythical Monument with the intention that the fans can accompany and encourage “Unidos & rdquor; to the National Team in this decisive match that keeps the country in suspense.

| @ SPORT.es

The technique used to “dress & rdquor; to the Albiceleste Monument was the Video Mapping, which consists of the use of video projectors that generate 3D animations, which are reflected on real surfaces.

As a closing of the historical mapping, the monument “got the 10 & rdquor; of the Argentine captain, marking the support in this new final of America.