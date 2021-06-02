Impressive: 17-year-old American smashed Usain Bolt’s record



The brand was established in the 200 meters of the U-18 World Cup.

Photo: Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

The Jamaican, Usain bolt is an icon of world sport. Its big brands have set challenges almost impossible to beat. However, a 17-year-old American boy is giving something to talk about with his performances. Erriyon Knighton broke a Bolt record in the 200 meters of the U-18 World Cup held in Florida.

Erriyon Knighton, remember the name. @ ErriyonK breaks @ usainbolt’s world U18 best over 200m. 20.11 👀 📰: https: //t.co/FsT2n8teSF pic.twitter.com/X9NzI3K8sa – World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) June 1, 2021

This youth tournament is taking place in Jacksonville. Knighton has started to excel with his performances. The American achieved a time of 20.11 seconds in the 200 meters. This allowed him to overcome by two hundredths the record set by Bolt in the World Youth Championship in Bridgetown, Barbados, in 2003.

Breaking a Usain Bolt 🇯🇲 record, even in the youth category, is always shocking This boy, only 17 years old, timed 20.11s to set a new U18 World Best in 200m… Erriyon Knighton 🇺🇸 👏👏 🎥 @MediaNSport credit pic.twitter.com/SYr7SZqTfH – Victor K Almeida 📰 (@AlmeidaVictorK) June 1, 2021

According to information from the EFE news agency, with only 17 years old, Knighton has managed to surpass established sprinters in the discipline. One of them is his compatriot Trayvon Bromell, champion of the 60-meter world championship in 2016 and the British Zharnel hughes.

Adidas sharpened eyes with the United States athlete

The sports brand did not hesitate to offer a contract to the young Erriyon Knighton. In the first months of 2021 the sprinter reached an agreement with the company. In addition, this was not the only one who was interested in the North American. Knighton also reached an agreement with Stellar Athletics, brand that represents great exponents of the discipline such as Grant holloway.

His taste for other sports

Erriyon has not only had a taste for speed on the track. The American has also been interested in American football. Even the sprinter had received various college scholarship options. However, after he broke a record in the 200 meters in August 2020, Knighton decided to go for the tartan.