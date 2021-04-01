“Impotence”, “guilt” … The trauma of the witnesses marks the third day of the trial for the death of George Floyd

The trauma caused by the death of the African American George Floyd in some of the witnesses of the event marked this Wednesday the third day of the judgment against Derek Chauvin, the ex-policeman from Minneapolis (Minnesota, USA) accused of murdering him a year ago.

The first to give his version in the morning was Christopher Martin, the 19-year-old supermarket clerk where Floyd paid with a fake bill of 20 dollars, the fact that led to his subsequent encounter with the Police.

Martin said he felt “disbelief and guilt” when he saw that Chauvin ended Floyd’s life.

“If I had not received that ticket, this could have been avoided,” said Martin, who explained that the supermarket employees had to replenish counterfeit money from your own pocket that they accept.

That is why, after receiving the ticket, tried to confront floyd outside the supermarket but given its refusal to resolve the situation a colleague called 911 (emergency phone).

Tears when seeing the images

After Martin took the stand Charles McMillian, a 61-year-old man who witnessed the whole event and who burst into tears when he saw the images of Floyd’s death again, which caused the trial to be interrupted for 10 minutes.

McMillan, in the most emotional testimony yet, explained that, as Chauvin choked Floyd with his knee against his neck, he felt “powerless.”

Later, once the ambulance had already removed Floyd’s body, McMillian confronted Chauvin: “I don’t respect what you just did”, to which the former police officer replied: “Okay, this is one person’s opinion.”

Chauvin’s defense waived questioning McMillian after he finished responding to prosecutors.

More than nine minutes of agony

Floyd’s death in May 2020 shocked America and sparked a wave of racial protests across the country that put then-President Donald Trump’s government on the ropes.

Floyd died immobilized on the ground by Chauvin, who for more than nine minutes he pressed her neck with his knee while the victim repeatedly complained that she could not breathe.

The ex-police officer is charged with the charges of murder in the second degree, sentenced to up to 40 years in prison; murder in the third degree, with a maximum sentence of 25 years, and murder in the second degree, which carries up to 10 years of deprivation of liberty.

However, since he has no criminal record, he could only be sentenced to a maximum 12.5 years in prison for the first two charges and 4 years in jail for the third.