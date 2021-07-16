Impossible to smile, Sabrina Sabrok cannot because of so much surgery | INSTAGRAM

The ex Integrant from “Rush hour”, The popular Argentina model, Sabrina Sabrok has had more than 50 plastic surgeries in recent years and of course some of the most famous have been her countless breast augmentations what has been done and what you still consider is not finished.

Although she is very happy with everything that has been done a few months ago, she underwent surgery to retouch her face, enlarge her lips and had some consequences unexpected events that have not benefited you at all.

And it is that the model who told us that even has lost the ability to smile, a situation that is very strange, uncomfortable and worrying at least for fans of the famous girl.

“The lips as they are, in fact I can not put more because I can not smile, I put 3000 dollars in my mouth wey “, was what he said to the hosts of the program Come the joy at the time of giving the interview.

Sabrina also took it upon herself to reveal that despite her desire to look much more voluptuous and that it doesn’t matter if it’s artificial or not she’s going to accept all the suffering that comes with them.

“If I have to have more surgery, I’ll always be there with what’s new, the doctor always tells me” I have this new “and I will do it,” he added.

In January of this same year, he published a photo in which he compared his self from a few years ago to that of now, so Argentina has received many negative comments in addition to the fact that many consider that it does not even resemble what it was before. seems unrecognizable.

She studied musical culture, singing and dramatic art in Buenos Aires, Argentina, graduating as a Musical Culture teacher and teaching classes in secondary schools. He began his musical and television career in Argentina by appearing in countless television shows and commercials. In 1996 he formed his Nu Metal group called Primeras Impresiones.

The following year, she and her rock group began the opening of the Marilyn Manson concert in Argentina. Sabrina and her band have recorded six albums. In 2000 he began a tour with his rock group visiting several countries, including Mexico, where he performed several concerts. In 2001 Sabrina Sabrok began to work at Televisa México, the country from which she obtained nationality some time later.

She has made appearances on a large number of Mexican television shows, such as La Hora Pico (as a model and actress) on Televisa channel 2.

In 2016, he performed at the Heavy Metal Knotfest Mexico festival that year, for which he received mostly negative reviews for performing obscene acts during his presentation. There is no doubt that she is a controversial woman and does not seem to dislike her.