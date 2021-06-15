Impossible to sell Metrobús operating company: Semovi

MEXICO CITY.- The Metrobús system and the Ministry of Mobility (Semovi) affirmed that it is impossible to sell without authorization to the operating company Transportes SAJJ since it is a concession issued by the Government of the capital.

Therefore, the authorities indicated that they will guarantee the rights of a group of 52 concessionaires who alerted of the attempted fraud in the operating company of Line 2 of the Metrobús.

The protesters accused the alleged sale of said company, with which its assets (valued at more than 150 million pesos) would be affected. In this regard, Metrobús specified to those involved that it had not received notification of the intention to sell the company. Likewise, Semovi pointed out that, as it is a concession, the company cannot be sold without the authorization of the Secretariat ”, it was reported.

The former concessionaires of Route 11 were attended by representatives of Metrobús and Semovi.

Based on the results of said working table, the authorities will contribute to the resolution of the case in accordance with the law and the follow-up of this process of dialogue and agreement will be carried out on June 22, 2021 ”, it was indicated.

The Metrobús System, as well as Semovi, pledged to continue working in a transparent manner and in conjunction with the concessionaires in the construction of agreements and to be able to protect their rights, under principles of transparency, honesty, and zero tolerance for corruption.

