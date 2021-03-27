Impossible to beat Ducati in Qatar

03/26/2021 at 8:31 PM CET

The straight of the circuit Losail it is just over a kilometer long. That was where, 15 days ago, the French Johann zarco put his Ducati at 357.6 kilometers per hour, breaking all the top speed records that the Italian had Andrea Dovizioso.

This time, the French from Pramac has reached 354 km / h., But all the ‘Ducatistas’ have shown that they have very clear the possibility of victory this Sunday, then, in the first test of Qatar GP, there are three ‘Desmosedici’ among the top four bikes.

The best time has been achieved by the Australian Jack miller (Ducati, 1.53.387 minutes), just 7 thousandths from the record, of 2019, of the Catalan’s record Marc Márquez (Honda), recalling that, last year, the Losail race was not held.

And this is an ideal route for the powerful Ducati, who already won, with Andrea Dovizioso, in 2018 and 2019 and today, after the first two tests, he has taken the first two positions with his two official drivers, Miller and ‘Pecco Bagnaia, followed by French Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and, again, the Ducati ‘client’, but almost official, of Zarco.

It should be noted, as always, the magnificent behavior, always slowly, without noise, little by little, like the one who does not want the thing, but there they are both Suzuki (Alex Rins, fifth and the champion Mir, 11th); the always regular (in training and testing) Maverick Viñales (Yamaha, sixth); the more, much more, than extraordinary role of Aleix Espargaró, who, at 31 years old, lives a second youth with the revolutionary, new and powerful Aprilia (eighth); and the debut of Pol Espargaro (10th), who has fallen trying to master and adapt to the new Sling.

In Moto2, the best was once again the British Sam lowes (Kalex, 1.58.959 minutes), which seems to turn into a real nightmare for all his colleagues, followed by Marco Bezzecchi and Joe Roberts, with Catalan Xavier Vierge, in fourth position.

And, in Moto3, the best has been Kaito Toba (KTM, 20.4.839 minutes), followed by a very fast and motivated Jaume Masia and of a rogue and wise Gabriel Rodrigo, who pursues the title to dedicate it, without a doubt, to his boss and friend Fausto Gresini, recently passed away due to the deadly Covid-19. It must be said that, neither in Moto3 nor in Moto2, no one, no one, dares to make any prognosis and that the forces, although Lowes They want to break the rules and equality, they are very even in the two small displacements.