Prominent European Union court granted Impossible Foods a preliminary decision this week, prompting global food conglomerate Nestlé S.A. to stop using the product name “Incredible Burger”.

The District Court of The Hague ruled on May 27 that the use of “Incredible Burger” in Europe infringed ImpossibleTM trademarks of Impossible Foods, including Impossible BurgerTM and probably confused customers.

As a result, Nestlé’s subsidiaries in Europe are prohibited from using products under the “Incredible Burger” brand. If the brand is not withdrawn from the market within four weeks, each of the 10 separate Nestlé subsidiaries involved in the case will be subject to a fine of € 25,000 per day – a fine of up to € 250,000 per subsidiary for the duration of the injunction.

“People are specifically looking for Impossible Burger because it is a superior product unique in the world of plant-based foods,” said Dana Wagner, legal director of Impossible Foods. “While we applaud the efforts of other companies to develop plant-based products, we do not want consumers to be confused by imitations. We are grateful that the court has recognized the importance of our trademarks and has supported our efforts to protect our marks against the incursion of a powerful multinational giant “.

Innovation – not imitation

Impossible Foods makes meat from plants – with a much smaller environmental footprint than animal meat. The American company uses modern science and technology to create healthy and nutritious food and feed a growing population in a sustainable manner.

Impossible Burgerbased on plants is globally recognized by customers because of its unique taste, texture, taste and cooking characteristics very similar to beef. Impossible Burger is the result of nearly a decade of basic science and essential research and development at the company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

Named company of the year by Inc. Magazine and one of 50 Genius companies by Time Magazine, Impossible Foods has an intellectual property portfolio with hundreds of patents and pending patents. His intellectual property includes methods for decoding and reverse engineering the molecular bases and the entire sensory experience of meat derived from animals, including taste, cooking, heating and smelling – and how to recreate the experience without animals.

In its ruling, the European court endorsed the validity of the Impossible BurgerTM trademark and noted the visual, phonetic and conceptual similarities between the registered trademark and Nestlé’s “Incredible Burger” brand and cited considerable evidence that consumers and commentators really were confused by the similarity in names. The court also stated that Nestlé, the world’s largest food company, appeared to deliberately try to prevent Impossible Foods from entering the European market, hoping to capitalize on the strength of the Impossible Foods brand by promoting its own plant-based foods under a similar name.

